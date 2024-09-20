Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 53359.25

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 53359.25 (0.61%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53434.25 to 53037.6. Nifty futures are at 53325.0 (0.28%) & with an open interest change of 0.22% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 3.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.51%), NIFTY Realty at (1.37%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.77%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53235.8 (0.37%) , 198.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53119.84
|R2
|53489.27
|R3
|53625.24
|S1
|52614.44
|S2
|52478.47
|S3
|52109.04
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,750.4. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market for that day.