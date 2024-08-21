Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50803.15 (0.86%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51025.6 to 50398.6. Nifty futures are at 50892.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -9.79% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50796.44
|R2
|51224.52
|R3
|51423.44
|S1
|50169.44
|S2
|49970.52
|S3
|49542.44
21 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50368.35 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,368.35.