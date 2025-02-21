Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49347 (-0.45%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49455.80 to 49150.95.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49347 (-0.45%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49455.80 to 49150.95. Nifty futures are at 49473.30 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149633.61R249697.13 R349938.46
S149328.76 S249087.43 S349023.91
21 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49570.10 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, Bank Nifty closed at 49,570.10. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector index, which is influenced by various factors such as economic indicators, company earnings, and market sentiment. The figure indicates how the banking stocks have performed and can provide insights into the overall health of the financial sector within the Indian stock market.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.