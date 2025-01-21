Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49350.8 (1.67%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49650.6 to 48683.6.