Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49350.8 (1.67%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49650.6 to 48683.6.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49350.8 (1.67%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49650.6 to 48683.6. Nifty futures are at 49512.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.85% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149232.94R249925.27 R350199.94
S148265.94 S247991.27 S347298.94
21 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48540.6 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,540.6. This value reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating the overall strength or weakness of bank stocks. Investors and analysts will likely assess this closing price in relation to previous trends, market conditions, and economic indicators to gauge potential future movements in the index.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.