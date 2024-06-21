Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51783.25 (0.75%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51842.2 to 51281.5. Nifty futures are at 51755.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.72% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
21 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51733.0
|R2
|52067.95
|R3
|52293.7
|S1
|51172.3
|S2
|50946.55
|S3
|50611.6
21 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51398.05 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 51398.05 on the last trading day.