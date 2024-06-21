Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51783.25 (0.75%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51842.2 to 51281.5.