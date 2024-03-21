Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46805.25 (1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46850.3 to 46674.85.
Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46805.25 (1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46850.3 to 46674.85. Nifty futures are at 46941.35 (1.06%) & with an open interest change of -0.03% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 10:00:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda
Losers: , ,
21 Mar 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY PSE at (1.99%), NIFTY Metal at (1.91%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.07%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors
21 Mar 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Opening Update
The Bank Nifty opened at 46310.9 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
21 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
R1
46750.64
R2
47116.47
R3
47577.39
S1
45923.89
S2
45462.97
S3
45097.14
21 Mar 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46384.8 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 46384.8.
