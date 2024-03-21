Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 09:51:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.75 2.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 953.00 1.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.30 2.37%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.00 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46805.25 (1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46850.3 to 46674.85.

Bombay Stock ExchangePremium
Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46805.25 (1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46850.3 to 46674.85. Nifty futures are at 46941.35 (1.06%) & with an open interest change of -0.03% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 10:00:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda

Losers: , ,

21 Mar 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY PSE at (1.99%), NIFTY Metal at (1.91%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.07%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors

21 Mar 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 46310.9 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

21 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R146750.64R247116.47 R347577.39
S145923.89 S245462.97 S345097.14
21 Mar 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46384.8 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 46384.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie