Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46805.25 (1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46850.3 to 46674.85.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46805.25 (1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46850.3 to 46674.85. Nifty futures are at 46941.35 (1.06%) & with an open interest change of -0.03% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda

Losers: , ,

21 Mar 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY PSE at (1.99%), NIFTY Metal at (1.91%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.07%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors

21 Mar 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 46310.9 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

21 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R146750.64R247116.47 R347577.39
S145923.89 S245462.97 S345097.14
21 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46384.8 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 46384.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!