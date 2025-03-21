Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 50349.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 11:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50349.95 (0.57%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50373.10 to 49891.95.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: At 11:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50349.95 (0.57%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50373.10 to 49891.95. Nifty futures are at 50387.35 (0.58%) & with an open interest change of 0.19% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 21 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (2051),

Low: ,

21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 50401.80 (0.61%) with an open interest change of 1.02% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

21 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 5.0

21 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank

Losers: Hdfc Bank, Indusind Bank,

21 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.24%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.59%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.59%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.82%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.82%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.52%) are currently the low performing sectors

21 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49927.10 (-0.27%) , -135.75 points lower than the previous closing.

21 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149981.39R250260.17 R350365.04
S149597.74 S249492.87 S349214.09
21 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49702.60 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,702.60. This reflects the performance of banking stocks within the index, indicating how these sectors are responding to market conditions. The closing price can be used as a benchmark for future trading sessions and may influence investor sentiment and trading strategies moving forward.

