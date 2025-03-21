Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 50349.95

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 11:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50349.95 (0.57%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50373.10 to 49891.95.