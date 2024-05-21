Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47927.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48093.8 (-0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48153.15 to 47927.1.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48093.8 (-0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48153.15 to 47927.1. Nifty futures are at 48240.05 (-0.1%) & with an open interest change of 0.49% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.06%), NIFTY Metal at (0.77%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.63%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-0.63%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.46%) are currently the low performing sectors

21 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47927.1 (-0.57%) , -272.4 points lower than the previous closing.

21 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148189.29R248262.92 R348303.49
S148075.09 S248034.52 S347960.89
21 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48115.65 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48115.65.

