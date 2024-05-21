Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47927.1

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48093.8 (-0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48153.15 to 47927.1. Nifty futures are at 48240.05 (-0.1%) & with an open interest change of 0.49% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.06%), NIFTY Metal at (0.77%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.63%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-0.63%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.46%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47927.1 (-0.57%) , -272.4 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48189.29
|R2
|48262.92
|R3
|48303.49
|S1
|48075.09
|S2
|48034.52
|S3
|47960.89
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48115.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!