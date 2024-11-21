Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Nov 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on November 21, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50626.5 (0.52%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50983.5 to 50440.85. Nifty futures are at 50590.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -5.83% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50751.25
|R2
|51138.7
|R3
|51293.9
|S1
|50208.6
|S2
|50053.4
|S3
|49665.95
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,363.8. This indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends within that segment. The closing price can be analyzed in the context of previous days' performance, market news, and economic indicators to gauge the overall health of the banking sector.