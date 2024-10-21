Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Oct 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52094.2 (1.57%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52199.45 to 51000.9.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52094.2 (1.57%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52199.45 to 51000.9. Nifty futures are at 52310.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -16.03% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151991.86R252694.93 R353190.41
S150793.31 S250297.83 S349594.76
21 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51288.8 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,288.8. This reflects the index's performance and indicates the overall market sentiment within the banking sector. If you need additional analysis or context regarding this closing price, please let me know!

