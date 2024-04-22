Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 47574.15 (1.07%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47668.7 to 46579.05. Nifty futures are at 47575.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -14.11% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
22 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47069.45 on the last trading day
