Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50894.8

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50844.95 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50926.75 to 50834.25.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50844.95 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50926.75 to 50834.25. Nifty futures are at 50890.2 (0.16%) & with an open interest change of -0.06% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (0.64%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.62%) & NIFTY IT at (0.52%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.1%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.1%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors

22 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50894.8 (0.41%) , 209.25 points higher than the previous closing.

22 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150939.29R251075.42 R351378.39
S150500.19 S250197.22 S350061.09
22 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50803.15 on the last trading day

The closing price of Bank Nifty for the last trading day was 50,803.15.

