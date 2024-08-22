Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50894.8

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50844.95 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50926.75 to 50834.25. Nifty futures are at 50890.2 (0.16%) & with an open interest change of -0.06% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (0.64%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.62%) & NIFTY IT at (0.52%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.1%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.1%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50894.8 (0.41%) , 209.25 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50939.29
|R2
|51075.42
|R3
|51378.39
|S1
|50500.19
|S2
|50197.22
|S3
|50061.09
The closing price of Bank Nifty for the last trading day was 50,803.15.