Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 50894.8

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50844.95 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50926.75 to 50834.25.