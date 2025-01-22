Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48570.9 (-1.58%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49543.15 to 48430.95. Nifty futures are at 48763.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.77% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149785.65R250220.5 R350897.85
S148673.45 S247996.1 S347561.25
22 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49350.8 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,350.8. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating a potential upward or downward trend based on recent market activities. Investors and analysts will likely assess this figure in the context of broader market conditions, economic indicators, and sector-specific news to gauge future movements.

