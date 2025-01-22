Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48570.9 (-1.58%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49543.15 to 48430.95. Nifty futures are at 48763.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.77% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49785.65
|R2
|50220.5
|R3
|50897.85
|S1
|48673.45
|S2
|47996.1
|S3
|47561.25
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,350.8. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating a potential upward or downward trend based on recent market activities. Investors and analysts will likely assess this figure in the context of broader market conditions, economic indicators, and sector-specific news to gauge future movements.