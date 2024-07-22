Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52265.6 (-0.67%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52586.75 to 52146.3. Nifty futures are at 52270.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.35% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52756.2
|R2
|52891.7
|R3
|53196.65
|S1
|52315.75
|S2
|52010.8
|S3
|51875.3
22 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52620.7 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 52620.7 on the last trading day.