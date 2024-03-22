Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46684.9 (0.81%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46990.25 to 46570.15.
Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46684.9 (0.81%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46990.25 to 46570.15. Nifty futures are at 46794.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.16% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
R1
46677.39
R2
47043.87
R3
47097.49
S1
46257.29
S2
46203.67
S3
45837.19
22 Mar 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46310.9 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 46310.9 on the last trading day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!