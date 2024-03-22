Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46684.9 (0.81%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46990.25 to 46570.15. Nifty futures are at 46794.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.16% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|46677.39
|R2
|47043.87
|R3
|47097.49
|S1
|46257.29
|S2
|46203.67
|S3
|45837.19
22 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46310.9 on the last trading day
