Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 47700.25

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 12:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 47700.25 (-0.72%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48114.05 to 47633.3.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 12:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 47700.25 (-0.72%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48114.05 to 47633.3. Nifty futures are at 47858.75 (-0.61%) & with an open interest change of 8.24% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:358.0

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:78.6

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:48500.0, Price:176.65

PUT:

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:507.25

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:46500.0, Price:73.15

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47800.0, Price:408.5

22 May 2024, 12:30 PM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 47871.0 (-0.59%) with an open interest change of 7.67% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

22 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Giriraj Civil Developers (511.7)

Mic Electronics (54.3)

Solex Energy (1449.9)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Rashi Peripherals (320.05)

Brightcom Group (9.55)

EPACK Durable (180.85)

22 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Bank Nifty Share Price Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:21204.05 (0.08%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:23316.3 (-0.16%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:47693.25, (0.08%)

22 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:359.25

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:78.7

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:48500.0, Price:178.75

PUT:

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:526.9

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:46500.0, Price:81.05

Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47800.0, Price:426.15

22 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (15332144), Punjab National Bank (12767895) and State Bank Of India (8183916)

22 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 47898.3 (-0.53%) with an open interest change of 4.59% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

22 May 2024, 10:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.0

22 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: , ,

Losers: Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank

22 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.3%), NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.54%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.48%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Bank at (-0.21%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.21%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.15%) are currently the low performing sectors

22 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48113.9 (0.14%) , 65.7 points higher than the previous closing.

22 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148330.46R248461.43 R348663.11
S147997.81 S247796.13 S347665.16
22 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48199.5 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 48199.5 on the last day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.