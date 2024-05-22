Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 47700.25

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 12:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 47700.25 (-0.72%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48114.05 to 47633.3. Nifty futures are at 47858.75 (-0.61%) & with an open interest change of 8.24% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:358.0
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:78.6
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:48500.0, Price:176.65
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:507.25
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:46500.0, Price:73.15
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47800.0, Price:408.5
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty futures are at 47871.0 (-0.59%) with an open interest change of 7.67% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Giriraj Civil Developers (511.7)
Mic Electronics (54.3)
Solex Energy (1449.9)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Rashi Peripherals (320.05)
Brightcom Group (9.55)
EPACK Durable (180.85)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21204.05 (0.08%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23316.3 (-0.16%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47693.25, (0.08%)
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Bank Nifty.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0 , Price:359.25
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:49000.0, Price:78.7
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024 Strike Price:48500.0, Price:178.75
PUT:
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:48000.0, Price:526.9
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:46500.0, Price:81.05
Expiry Date: 29 MAY 2024, Strike Price:47800.0, Price:426.15
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today IDFC First Bank (15332144), Punjab National Bank (12767895) and State Bank Of India (8183916)
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 47898.3 (-0.53%) with an open interest change of 4.59% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 0.0
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: , ,
Losers: Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.3%), NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.54%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.48%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Bank at (-0.21%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.21%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.15%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48113.9 (0.14%) , 65.7 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48330.46
|R2
|48461.43
|R3
|48663.11
|S1
|47997.81
|S2
|47796.13
|S3
|47665.16
The Bank Nifty closed at 48199.5 on the last day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!