Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50512.8

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50512.8 (0.28%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50512.8 to 50512.8.

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 21 Nov 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on November 22, 2024: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50512.8 (0.28%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50512.8 to 50512.8. Nifty futures are at 50407.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.3% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50512.8 (0.28%) , 139.9 points higher than the previous closing.

22 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150923.4R251220.3 R351788.45
S150058.35 S249490.2 S349193.3
22 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50626.5 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,626.5. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the banking sector and can indicate investor sentiment towards financial institutions. The level of the index is significant for traders and analysts as it can influence future market trends and investment decisions within the banking sector.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.