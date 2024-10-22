Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52071.35

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52071.35 (0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52071.35 to 52071.35.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52071.35 (0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52071.35 to 52071.35. Nifty futures are at 52046.9 (0.01%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52071.35 (0.21%) , 108.65 points higher than the previous closing.

22 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152496.09R252897.97 R353218.44
S151773.74 S251453.27 S351051.39
22 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52094.2 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52,094.2 on the last trading day. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating the overall strength or weakness of bank stocks. If you need more specific insights or comparisons, please let me know!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.