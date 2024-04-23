Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 23 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47924.9 (0.74%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48146.3 to 47628.45. Nifty futures are at 47989.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -18.57% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47937.49
|R2
|48300.82
|R3
|48455.34
|S1
|47419.64
|S2
|47265.12
|S3
|46901.79
The Bank Nifty closed at 47574.15 on the last day, indicating a specific value for the index at the end of the trading day.
