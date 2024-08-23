Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50985.7 (0.59%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51080 to 50794.45. Nifty futures are at 51037.05 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.91% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50912.21
|R2
|51138.88
|R3
|51197.76
|S1
|50626.66
|S2
|50567.78
|S3
|50341.11
23 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50685.55 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty index closed at 50,685.55 points.