Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50759.2 (-1.58%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51629 to 50609.35.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50759.2 (-1.58%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51629 to 50609.35. Nifty futures are at 50769.95 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.23% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51575.7 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,575.7. This reflects the market's performance in the banking sector, which is a key indicator of economic health in India. The specific reasons for this closing value would typically include market trends, economic news, and investor sentiment affecting banking stocks. For more detailed analysis, factors such as major news events, corporate earnings, or changes in monetary policy could be explored to understand the implications of this closing price.

