Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48770.15

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48624.35 (-0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48781.9 to 48558.6.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 23, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48624.35 (-0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48781.9 to 48558.6. Nifty futures are at 48722.1 (-0.34%) & with an open interest change of 0.11% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.14%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.62%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1.1%), NIFTY MNC at (-1.1%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.57%) are currently the low performing sectors

23 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48770.15 (0.01%) , 3.35 points higher than the previous closing.

23 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148877.09R249183.27 R349584.79
S148169.39 S247767.87 S347461.69
23 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48570.9 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,570.9. This closing price reflects the market's performance for the banking sector and could indicate the overall sentiment and trends within the financial market. For further insights, one would typically analyze the factors influencing this closing price, such as economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.