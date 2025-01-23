Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48770.15

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 23, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48624.35 (-0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48781.9 to 48558.6. Nifty futures are at 48722.1 (-0.34%) & with an open interest change of 0.11% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.14%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.62%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1.1%), NIFTY MNC at (-1.1%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.57%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48770.15 (0.01%) , 3.35 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48877.09
|R2
|49183.27
|R3
|49584.79
|S1
|48169.39
|S2
|47767.87
|S3
|47461.69
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,570.9. This closing price reflects the market's performance for the banking sector and could indicate the overall sentiment and trends within the financial market. For further insights, one would typically analyze the factors influencing this closing price, such as economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends.