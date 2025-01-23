Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 48770.15

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48624.35 (-0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48781.9 to 48558.6.