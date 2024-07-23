Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52511

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52362.25 (0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52547.55 to 52324.2.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52362.25 (0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52547.55 to 52324.2. Nifty futures are at 52355.0 (0.13%) & with an open interest change of -0.46% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.12%), NIFTY Auto at (0.47%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-0.19%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.19%), NIFTY IT at (-0.06%) are currently the low performing sectors

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52511 (0.44%) , 230.6 points higher than the previous closing.

23 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152503.55R252741.5 R353056.0
S151951.1 S251636.6 S351398.65
23 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52265.6 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52265.6 on the last day.

