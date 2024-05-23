Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47899.35

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48004.55 (0.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48032.15 to 47873.15.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48004.55 (0.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48032.15 to 47873.15. Nifty futures are at 48165.0 (0.4%) & with an open interest change of 0.51% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.21%), NIFTY Realty at (0.84%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-1.39%), NIFTY Pharma at (-1.39%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.98%) are currently the low performing sectors

23 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47899.35 (0.25%) , 117.4 points higher than the previous closing.

23 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148296.41R248544.63 R348975.21
S147617.61 S247187.03 S346938.81
23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48048.2 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 48048.2.

