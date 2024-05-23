Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47899.35

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48004.55 (0.47%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48032.15 to 47873.15. Nifty futures are at 48165.0 (0.4%) & with an open interest change of 0.51% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.21%), NIFTY Realty at (0.84%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-1.39%), NIFTY Pharma at (-1.39%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.98%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47899.35 (0.25%) , 117.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48296.41
|R2
|48544.63
|R3
|48975.21
|S1
|47617.61
|S2
|47187.03
|S3
|46938.81
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 48048.2.