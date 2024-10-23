Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51184.8

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51184.8 (-0.14%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51485.75 to 51117.8. Nifty futures are at 51258.1 (-0.34%) & with an open interest change of -0.68% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank
Losers: Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.74%), NIFTY IT at (0.63%) & NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.47%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.12%), NIFTY India Manufacturing at (-1.12%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.36%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51117.8 (-0.27%) , -139.35 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52418.36
|R2
|52874.03
|R3
|53490.76
|S1
|51345.96
|S2
|50729.23
|S3
|50273.56
The Bank Nifty closed at 51,962.7 on the last trading day. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks in the market, indicating a specific level of investor sentiment and market conditions for that day.