Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51184.8

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51184.8 (-0.14%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51485.75 to 51117.8.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51184.8 (-0.14%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51485.75 to 51117.8. Nifty futures are at 51258.1 (-0.34%) & with an open interest change of -0.68% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank

Losers: Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank

23 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.74%), NIFTY IT at (0.63%) & NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.47%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.12%), NIFTY India Manufacturing at (-1.12%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.36%) are currently the low performing sectors

23 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51117.8 (-0.27%) , -139.35 points lower than the previous closing.

23 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152418.36R252874.03 R353490.76
S151345.96 S250729.23 S350273.56
23 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51962.7 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 51,962.7 on the last trading day. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks in the market, indicating a specific level of investor sentiment and market conditions for that day.

