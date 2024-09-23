Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 23 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53793.2 (1.42%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 54066.1 to 53037.6. Nifty futures are at 53550.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -9.92% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53723.26
|R2
|54408.93
|R3
|54751.76
|S1
|52694.76
|S2
|52351.93
|S3
|51666.26
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,037.6. This closing figure indicates the overall performance of the banking sector index, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics related to banking stocks.