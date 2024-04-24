Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48068.6 (0.2%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48140.55 to 48032.65. Nifty futures are at 48063.95 (0.15%) & with an open interest change of 0.19% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY Realty at (0.98%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.9%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.55%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.21%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.21%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 47970.45 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48185.3
|R2
|48445.7
|R3
|48588.7
|S1
|47781.9
|S2
|47638.9
|S3
|47378.5
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 47924.9.
