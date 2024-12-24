Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51317.6 (1.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51417.35 to 51030.4. Nifty futures are at 51303.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -43.39% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51107.56
|R2
|51455.93
|R3
|51494.51
|S1
|50720.61
|S2
|50682.03
|S3
|50333.66
The last recorded close price for Bank Nifty is 50,759.2. This indicates the value at which Bank Nifty finished trading on that particular day. For a deeper analysis, it would be essential to compare this closing price with previous days’ prices to understand the trend, including whether it represents an increase or decrease in value. Additionally, considering market conditions, trading volumes, and economic indicators from that day would provide further insights into the performance of Bank Nifty.