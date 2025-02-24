Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48981.20 (-0.72%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49306.55 to 48764. Nifty futures are at 49031.40 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -3.01% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49506.06
|R2
|49677.58
|R3
|50048.61
|S1
|48963.51
|S2
|48592.48
|S3
|48420.96
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,334.55. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector index, indicating the overall health and trends within the banking stocks on that day. For further analysis, one might consider factors such as market trends, economic indicators, and any significant news affecting the banking sector that could have influenced this closing price.