Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48589 (-0.28%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48892.7 to 48493. Nifty futures are at 48696.0 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.61% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48724.4 on the last trading day
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48724.4. This figure indicates the current market performance of the banking sector's top stocks, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends. For further analysis or comparisons, it would be useful to look at previous closing prices or market movements leading up to this figure.