Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51617.65

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51617.65 (-0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51937.65 to 51469.8.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51617.65 (-0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51937.65 to 51469.8. Nifty futures are at 51666.0 (-0.29%) & with an open interest change of 2.17% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank

Losers: Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank

24 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.86%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.6%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.54%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.54%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.49%) are currently the low performing sectors

24 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51657.65 (-0.23%) , -120.65 points lower than the previous closing.

24 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152771.09R253261.77 R353975.99
S151566.19 S250851.97 S350361.29
24 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52280.4 on the last trading day

On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at a price of 52280.4.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.