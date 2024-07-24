Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹ 51617.65

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51617.65 (-0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51937.65 to 51469.8.