Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51617.65

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51617.65 (-0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51937.65 to 51469.8. Nifty futures are at 51666.0 (-0.29%) & with an open interest change of 2.17% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.86%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.6%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.54%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.54%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.49%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51657.65 (-0.23%) , -120.65 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52771.09
|R2
|53261.77
|R3
|53975.99
|S1
|51566.19
|S2
|50851.97
|S3
|50361.29
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at a price of 52280.4.