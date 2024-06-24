Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51661.45 (-0.24%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51934.35 to 51224.95. Nifty futures are at 51613.35 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -9.45% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52070.09
|R2
|52356.92
|R3
|52779.49
|S1
|51360.69
|S2
|50938.12
|S3
|50651.29
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51783.25 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 51783.25 on the last trading day.