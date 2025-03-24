Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51404.25

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025: At 10:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51404.25 (1.60%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51416.05 to 50795.90. Nifty futures are at 51399.95 (1.59%) & with an open interest change of -2.39% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 11.0
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank
Losers: Indusind Bank, ,
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (2.16%), NIFTY Energy at (1.94%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.64%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50982.70 (0.77%) , 389.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50526.01
|R2
|50989.18
|R3
|51306.21
|S1
|49745.81
|S2
|49428.78
|S3
|48965.61
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,062.85. This closing price reflects the performance of banking stocks in the index and indicates market sentiment towards the banking sector. Overall, the value suggests a significant position for Bank Nifty within the broader context of the financial market. Investors would be looking for trends and potential movements based on this closing figure as they plan their strategies moving forward.