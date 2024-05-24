Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48768.6 (2.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48829.7 to 47873.15. Nifty futures are at 48838.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.51% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47781.95 on the last trading day

On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 47781.95.

