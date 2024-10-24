Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 Oct 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51239 (-0.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51551.55 to 51107.9. Nifty futures are at 51352.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.97% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51503.16
|R2
|51749.18
|R3
|51946.81
|S1
|51059.51
|S2
|50861.88
|S3
|50615.86
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,257.15. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector stocks within the index, indicating market sentiment and potential trends for investors.