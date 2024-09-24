Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 54110.65

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 54062.9 (-0.08%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 54146.5 to 53962.95.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 54062.9 (-0.08%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 54146.5 to 53962.95. Nifty futures are at 54076.0 (0.01%) & with an open interest change of 0.22% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.47%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.52%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.26%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.53%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.53%), NIFTY IT at (-0.32%) are currently the low performing sectors

24 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 54110.65 (0.01%) , 4.85 points higher than the previous closing.

24 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R154080.3R254367.4 R354536.85
S153623.75 S253454.3 S353167.2
24 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53793.2 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 53,793.2 on the last trading day. This value reflects the overall performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends within that industry.

