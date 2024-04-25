Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48189 (0.46%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48246.2 to 48028.7.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48189 (0.46%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48246.2 to 48028.7. Nifty futures are at 48350.3 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 28.18% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148134.86R248299.28 R348352.36
S147917.36 S247864.28 S347699.86
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47970.45 on the last trading day

Bank Nifty closed at 47970.45 on the last trading day.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.