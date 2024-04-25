Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48189 (0.46%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48246.2 to 48028.7. Nifty futures are at 48350.3 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 28.18% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48134.86
|R2
|48299.28
|R3
|48352.36
|S1
|47917.36
|S2
|47864.28
|S3
|47699.86
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47970.45 on the last trading day
Bank Nifty closed at 47970.45 on the last trading day.