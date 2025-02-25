Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 48803.05

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48803.05 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48862.15 to 48677.85. Nifty futures are at 48806.80 (0.03%) & with an open interest change of -1.47% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank
Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank,
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.39%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.31%) & NIFTY Bank at (0.31%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.34%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.34%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48691.20 (0.08%) , 39.25 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49057.46
|R2
|49133.73
|R3
|49521.51
|S1
|48593.41
|S2
|48205.63
|S3
|48129.36
As of the last trading session, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,981.20. This reflects the performance of banking stocks in the market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends within the financial sector. If this close price shows a significant change from previous levels, it could suggest either bullish or bearish trends, impacting future trading decisions for investors and traders in the banking sector.