Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 48803.05

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48803.05 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48862.15 to 48677.85.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48803.05 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48862.15 to 48677.85. Nifty futures are at 48806.80 (0.03%) & with an open interest change of -1.47% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank

Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank,

25 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.39%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.31%) & NIFTY Bank at (0.31%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.34%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.34%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.26%) are currently the low performing sectors

25 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48691.20 (0.08%) , 39.25 points higher than the previous closing.

25 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149057.46R249133.73 R349521.51
S148593.41 S248205.63 S348129.36
25 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48981.20 on the last trading day

As of the last trading session, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,981.20. This reflects the performance of banking stocks in the market, indicating investor sentiment and market trends within the financial sector. If this close price shows a significant change from previous levels, it could suggest either bullish or bearish trends, impacting future trading decisions for investors and traders in the banking sector.

