Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51317 (-0.89%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51944.65 to 50784.25. Nifty futures are at 51401.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -20.78% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152220.55R252662.8 R353380.95
S151060.15 S250342.0 S349899.75
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51778.3 on the last trading day

