Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51317 (-0.89%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51944.65 to 50784.25. Nifty futures are at 51401.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -20.78% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52220.55
|R2
|52662.8
|R3
|53380.95
|S1
|51060.15
|S2
|50342.0
|S3
|49899.75
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51778.3 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 51778.3 on the last day.