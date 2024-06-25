Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51759.45

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51908.55 (0.4%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51944.7 to 51747.65. Nifty futures are at 51887.15 (0.26%) & with an open interest change of 0.09% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.89%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.57%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.52%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.37%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.37%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51759.45 (0.11%) , 55.5 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51917.3
|R2
|52173.15
|R3
|52562.35
|S1
|51272.25
|S2
|50883.05
|S3
|50627.2
On the last day, Bank Nifty closed at 51661.45.