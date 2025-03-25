Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51874.20

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51817.85 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51932.80 to 51780.25.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 25, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51817.85 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51932.80 to 51780.25. Nifty futures are at 51819.35 (0.13%) & with an open interest change of 0.99% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.36%), NIFTY Realty at (1.09%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.9%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.52%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.52%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.34%) are currently the low performing sectors

25 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51874.20 (0.33%) , 169.25 points higher than the previous closing.

25 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151331.16R252068.78 R352336.41
S150325.91 S250058.28 S349320.66
25 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50593.55 on the last trading day

As of the last available data, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,593.55. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market trends specific to banking stocks. It is important to analyze this figure in the context of previous trading sessions and market conditions to assess potential future movements or trends in the Bank Nifty index.

