Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 51874.20

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 51817.85 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51932.80 to 51780.25.