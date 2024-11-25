Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52046.35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on November 25, 2024: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52046.35 (1.78%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52046.35 to 52046.35. Nifty futures are at 51750.25 (1.31%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52046.35 (1.78%) , 910.95 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50926.85
|R2
|51480.8
|R3
|51690.1
|S1
|50163.6
|S2
|49954.3
|S3
|49400.35
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,372.9. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. For further insights, analyzing the trends leading to this closing figure, including market movements, investor sentiment, and sector performance, would provide a clearer picture of the market dynamics.