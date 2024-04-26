Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:20 Bank Nifty was trading at 48494.95 (0%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48494.95 to 48494.95. Nifty futures are at 48632.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 12.78% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Bank Nifty Opening Update
The Bank Nifty opened at 48494.95 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
26 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48630.56
|R2
|49072.13
|R3
|49518.81
|S1
|47742.31
|S2
|47295.63
|S3
|46854.06
26 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48189 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 48189 on the last trading day.