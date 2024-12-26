Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 26, 2024: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51233 (-0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51382.1 to 51137.5. Nifty futures are at 51727.95 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 26.14% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,317.6. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating how the index has fared in response to various market factors, economic indicators, and investor sentiment. The value suggests a particular level of activity and interest in banking stocks, which can be influenced by factors such as interest rate changes, economic growth prospects, and regulatory developments.