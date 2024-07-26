Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50456.1

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50782.5 (-0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50793.85 to 50438.3. Nifty futures are at 50835.25 (-0.19%) & with an open interest change of 3.65% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.24%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.86%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.85%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.61%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.61%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.04%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50456.1 (-0.85%) , -432.65 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51362.1
|R2
|51407.2
|R3
|51808.3
|S1
|50915.9
|S2
|50514.8
|S3
|50469.7
The Bank Nifty closed at 51317 on the last day, showing a specific value for the index at the end of the trading day.