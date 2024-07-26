Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50456.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50782.5 (-0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50793.85 to 50438.3.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50782.5 (-0.21%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50793.85 to 50438.3. Nifty futures are at 50835.25 (-0.19%) & with an open interest change of 3.65% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.24%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.86%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.85%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.61%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.61%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.04%) are currently the low performing sectors

26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50456.1 (-0.85%) , -432.65 points lower than the previous closing.

26 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151362.1R251407.2 R351808.3
S150915.9 S250514.8 S350469.7
26 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51317 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 51317 on the last day, showing a specific value for the index at the end of the trading day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.