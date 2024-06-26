Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52606 (1.74%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52746.5 to 51747.65. Nifty futures are at 52626.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -17.18% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52384.41
|R2
|53064.88
|R3
|53383.26
|S1
|51385.56
|S2
|51067.18
|S3
|50386.71
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51703.95 on the last trading day
On the last day of trading, the Bank Nifty closed at 51703.95.