Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46709.95 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46788.35 to 46552.95.
Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46709.95 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46788.35 to 46552.95. Nifty futures are at 46760.75 (-0.36%) & with an open interest change of 2.22% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 10:00:01 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank
Losers: State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
26 Mar 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY IT at (0.56%), NIFTY Metal at (0.48%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.33%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Energy at (-0.74%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.74%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.56%) are currently the low performing sectors
26 Mar 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST
Bank Nifty Opening Update
The Bank Nifty opened at 46863.75 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
26 Mar 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
R1
46917.1
R2
47149.3
R3
47324.45
S1
46509.75
S2
46334.6
S3
46102.4
26 Mar 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46684.9 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 46684.9 on the last day of trading.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!