Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024
Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

26 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST
At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46709.95 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46788.35 to 46552.95.

Bombay Stock Exchange

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 10:00:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank

Losers: State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

26 Mar 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY IT at (0.56%), NIFTY Metal at (0.48%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.33%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Energy at (-0.74%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.74%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.56%) are currently the low performing sectors

26 Mar 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 46863.75 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

26 Mar 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

R146917.1R247149.3 R347324.45
S146509.75 S246334.6 S346102.4
26 Mar 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 46684.9 on the last trading day

Chat with MintGenie