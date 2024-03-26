Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 46709.95 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 46788.35 to 46552.95. Nifty futures are at 46760.75 (-0.36%) & with an open interest change of 2.22% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank
Losers: State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank
The NIFTY IT at (0.56%), NIFTY Metal at (0.48%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.33%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Energy at (-0.74%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.74%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.56%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 46863.75 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|46917.1
|R2
|47149.3
|R3
|47324.45
|S1
|46509.75
|S2
|46334.6
|S3
|46102.4
The Bank Nifty closed at 46684.9 on the last day of trading.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!